Delhi gets ready for summer as mercury rises, IMD forecasts rain next week

Delhi weather continues to move towards summer with the temperature rising and expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius towards the end of February. Meanwhile, several regions of Delhi might receive light rain in the upcoming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Days turn warmer, rain to bring relief

The weather department has stated that a western disturbance will lead to a fresh spell of rain in Delhi. The disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region from February 17, with light rain possible in Delhi on February 19 and 20.

IMD weather forecast

The maximum temperature was 26.4 degrees Celsius on February 14, three degrees above normal. With clear skies and weakening winds, could hit 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the city on February 16 and 17. Light rain on February 19-20 may bring a slight dip in temperature.

For today, the forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.05 degrees Celsius and 28.62 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 kmph.

Best air quality in four months

Delhi saw its best air quality in four months on February 14, as strong winds helped improve the air quality from poor to moderate levels. The 24-hour average AQI in Delhi stood at 131 on February 14, slightly better than 134 the day before. It was Delhi’s cleanest February air day since 2022 and the city's best air since October 10, 2024, when the AQI was 132, also moderate.