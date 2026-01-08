Delhi cold wave persists for third day; air quality remains 'poor'

Delhi continued to shiver under bone-chilling cold wave conditions for the third day on Thursday as sharply lower daytime temperatures combined with poor air quality across the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 277, a marginal improvement from the day before.

On January 6, the city recorded its first cold day of the season. On Wednesday, cold-day conditions were observed at Palam and Lodhi Road as maximum temperatures plunged sharply.

Cold wave and fog conditions persist

For Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively, with the IMD noting a low possibility of cold-day conditions continuing the next day.

ALSO READ | Cold wave in India, hills see sub-zero temperatures; rain alert in South According to the IMD, cold-day conditions are likely to persist through Friday, indicating no immediate relief for residents. Temperatures remain well below normal Station-wise data showed that Palam was the coldest station, logging a maximum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a maximum of 16.3 degrees Celsius, 4.7 degrees below the normal temperature. The Ridge station recorded a maximum of 15.9 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degree below normal, while Ayanagar also logged a maximum of 15.9 degrees Celsius, 1.0 degree below normal temperature.

In the morning hours, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius. Air quality deteriorates in several areas According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 324, slipping into the ‘very poor’ category. Other locations such as Chandni Chowk (320), Jahangirpuri (327), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (306) and Nehru Nagar (343) also reported 'very poor' AQI. In contrast, some areas recorded relatively better air quality. Ashok Nagar posted an AQI of 296, which remains in the ‘poor’ category. Similar readings were recorded at IGI Airport (207), ITO (270) and Burari (231), according to CPCB data.