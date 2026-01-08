Day after stone pelting, security remains tight at Delhi's Turkman Gate

Tight security arrangements will remain in place at Turkman Gate in central Delhi after a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive triggered clashes and stone pelting in the area early Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Adequate deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces has been made to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, they said. Senior officers are closely monitoring the situation.

The area remains peaceful now, a police officer said. The clashes broke out early Wednesday when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were carrying out an anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and a graveyard in the Ramlila Maidan area opposite Turkman Gate following directions of the Delhi High Court.