Delhi sees pleasant weather after rain, dust storm; AQI remains 'moderate'

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Saturday after rainfall across the national capital provided the much-needed relief from the intense heatwave. Strong dusty winds swept through Delhi and surrounding areas for the second day on Friday evening. The adverse weather led to injuries to three people and the diversion of 15 flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said.

50 flights delayed, several cancelled According to ANI reports, from Friday evening till Saturday morning, over 50 domestic flights operating from Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, around 25 flights were diverted, and seven were cancelled due to the dust storm. Senior officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Airport Officials monitored the situation and responded to passengers' complaints. A sudden dust storm accompanied by gusty winds swept through Delhi on Friday evening, disrupting daily life and causing significant damage. The IMD issued an orange alert, later upgraded to red until 9 pm, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and winds up to 70 km/h. One person died and two others were injured after a wall of a six-storey under-construction building collapsed near Madhu Vihar police station. Separately, three others sustained injuries in various storm-related incidents.

North Delhi faced widespread power outages as tree branches and other debris brought down electrical lines. Areas including Narela, Bawana, Badli, and Mangolpuri were among those affected.

(With inputs from agencies)