Delhi braces for hotter days as mercury expected to rise starting today

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature is expected to reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius this week (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Friday morning after experiencing significant changes over the past few days. The temperature remained lower than usual at night, bringing the much needed relief.  Rain on March 14 improved air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi might reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of this week.

Weather updates for today

Mercury is expected to rise in the national capital starting today, and may touch the 40 degrees Celsius mark in the next few days. The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 10 per cent, and the wind speed is 10 km/h.

Weather forecast for the week

Delhi's temperature is expected to rise significantly this week. The maximum temperature is expected to reach as high as 40 degrees Celsius. It will remain at 35 degrees Celsius on March 22. Strong surface winds are also predicted during the day time today.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Friday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 150 at 8 am. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 156 at 4 pm. The city's 24-hour average AQI was 156 at 4 pm on March 20.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 22.52 degrees Celsius and 35.05 degrees Celsius, respectively. Humidity levels will be at 8 per cent. 
Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastDelhi air quality

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

