Delhi to remain dry with cloudy skies; check all-India weather forecast

IMD forecasts dry conditions in the capital until September 17; Himachal records 380 monsoon deaths and Telangana faces waterlogging and disruptions due to incessant rainfall

Clouds, Sky
Rainfall is likely to return on September 13 and 14, although the city is expected to remain largely dry this week (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Delhi woke up to pleasant weather on Friday, with no rainfall expected for the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy skies on September 12, with surface winds of 20–30 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 40 kmph.
 
Rainfall is likely to return on September 13 and 14, although the city is expected to remain largely dry this week. The maximum temperature will hover between 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Temperatures over the past 24 hours remained near normal, with south-westerly winds recorded around 19 kmph, gusting up to 39 kmph. 
 
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 111 at 8 am on Friday, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Heavy rains continue in Himachal

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, raising the monsoon death toll to 380, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA). As of September 11, 577 roads remain blocked, including stretches of National Highways NH-3, NH-305 and NH-503A. Around 598 power transformers and 367 water supply schemes have also been disrupted. 
Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts are among the worst affected, with Kullu reporting 206 blocked roads and 270 transformer outages. Authorities issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in isolated districts on Saturday and Sunday.
 
Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the state has suffered a total loss of ₹4,313 crore. Of the 380 deaths, 48 were due to landslides, 17 to cloudbursts, 11 from flash floods, and 165 in road accidents. Additionally, 40 people remain missing.

Flooding and rainfall in Telangana

Telangana also experienced heavy rainfall, particularly in Hyderabad and surrounding districts. Gunegal in Ranga Reddy district received 179.5 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 8 pm on Thursday, followed by 178.8 mm in Medak town. Hyderabad recorded 114 mm in Hayatnagar and 45.8 mm at Bandlaguda, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and major traffic disruptions.
 
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed authorities to evacuate residents from vulnerable houses and ensure coordinated rescue operations. Departments, including HYDRAA, GHMC, SDRF, police, fire, and irrigation, were asked to closely monitor flood inflows and overflowing water bodies. 

All India weather forecast

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected across several regions of India over September 12–13, with isolated very heavy rainfall in some areas. The IMD has issued warnings for rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in multiple states. Coastal and offshore regions may also experience squally conditions.
  • Lightning with thunderstorms: Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Northeast states, Kerala, UP, Uttarakhand
 

Forecast for September 12–13:

  • Northeast India: Heavy to very heavy rain in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura; heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya
  • East & Central India: Heavy rain in Odisha and Chhattisgarh; very heavy rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim
  • West India: Heavy to very heavy rain in Marathwada; heavy rain in Madhya Maharashtra; Konkan & Goa likely to see heavy rain from September 13
  • Northwest India: Heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh; Uttarakhand likely to get showers 
  • South Peninsular India: Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka ; North Interior Karnataka and Telangana
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

