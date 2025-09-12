Anti-E20 campaign was paid to target me politically: Nitin Gadkari

A day after criticising the “petroleum lobby” over the 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) controversy, Union Road Transport

and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said a paid social media campaign was launched to target him politically.

“The way your industry works, so does politics.

The social media campaign was paid — it was against ethanol and it was done to target me politically. There is no fact in it; everything is clear. (Ethanol blending is) import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous,” the minister said at the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) in New Delhi.

Gadkari said automobile manufacturers and organisations, such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), had already made clear their findings on ethanol blending in petrol. The minister added that the Supreme Court was approached on the matter, and it had been clarified on the judicial front. The minister has been in the middle of a political storm over the past month, as several vehicle owners claim that E20 petrol, which was the only petrol available at several petrol pumps, was causing fuel tank erosion and reduced mileage, even more so for vehicles that are not E20-compliant.

ALSO READ: Pharma, medtech bodies seek transition time and simpler refunds Both Gadkari and the oil ministry have officially defended the E20 policy, saying that the alternative of reverting to E0 petrol would involve losing the hard-fought gains on pollution control and energy transition. “The inter-ministerial committee’s road map has been in the public domain since 2021, and there is a laid-out calibrated path to E20 adoption. In the past four years, vehicle technology has improved, supply chains calibrated and an ecosystem developed,” the petroleum ministry had said in August. In June, Gadkari had said the programme was already progressing further, and ARAI had been asked to examine the feasibility of E27 petrol.