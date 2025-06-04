1 year of Modi 3.0: Operation Sindoor, Viksit Bharat hold centre stage

With overarching themes of “Viksit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal” and “11 years of transforming India” through “seva, sushasan and garib kalyan (service, good governance and welfare of the poor)”, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will mark the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office with a full meeting of its 72-member Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Key ministries are expected to present report cards outlining achievements not only from the past year but also across the successive Modi government’s 11-year tenure.

The results of the elections to elect the 18th Lok Sabha were declared on June 4, while the Council of Ministers, led by the prime minister, took oath on June 9.

On June 6, in his first visit to Jammu & Kashmir after the launch of Operation Sindoor, the prime minister will inaugurate the Chenab rail bridge — the world’s highest railway bridge — which is a key part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link (USBRL) that will provide direct train connectivity to the Valley. He is also slated to travel on the inaugural Vande Bharat train on that line. ALSO READ: Demand for non-US assets revives flows into emerging markets: Macquarie The Centre will also launch the Waqf registration portal Umeed on June 6. The successful execution of Operation Sindoor will be a central feature of the anniversary celebrations on Monday, June 9, according to people in the know. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central and state governments will highlight a decade-plus of welfare programmes targeting farmers, women, youth, the poor, middle classes, senior citizens, fisherfolk, and workers.

The central government’s efforts to bolster the defence sector against external threats, and to ensure internal security by curbing Left-wing extremism will also feature prominently. Sources in the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) said booklets and leaflets detailing 11 years of accomplishments will be distributed nationwide. A series of press conferences will be held, starting with Union Minister and BJP National President J P Nadda on Sunday. On June 9, the prime minister is also expected to meet seven delegations of parliamentarians, diplomats and political leaders currently touring world capitals, conveying India’s stance of terrorism following Operation Sindoor. One such delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda and including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi, returned on Tuesday after visiting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria, and briefed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The BJP has instructed its state units to launch a campaign titled “Sankalp se Siddhi (from commitment to accomplishment)”, with a focus on enrolling eligible citizens into centrally sponsored welfare schemes to ensure saturation coverage. From June 5 onwards, the Centre, BJP-ruled states and party units will also mark events such as World Environment Day (June 5), the government’s anniversary (June 9), and International Day of Yoga (June 21). Modi posted on X that he looks forward to observing the yoga day this year in Andhra Pradesh. Also on June 5, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will witness the consecration of the Ram Darbar within the complex. The event will coincide with the festival of Ganga Dussehra.

The Ministry of Culture on Monday released a list of achievements of the government in the past 11 years, stating under Modi’s leadership, the country’s cultural journey has flourished like a “rangoli”. It spoke of “India's cultural rebirth” and mentioned the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Another compilation released on Tuesday by the PIB listed how the government has empowered India’s youth by setting up universities, medical colleges, and encouraging skill development in the past 11 years. A key theme of the Centre’s and the BJP’s outreach will be India’s economic growth under Modi’s leadership -- from being part of the “fragile five” in 2014 to becoming the fourth-biggest economy in the world.

According to the sources, the Finance Ministry is planning a series of events, including a meeting with major fintech players to discuss the future of the sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to interact with beneficiaries of key financial inclusion schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), they said. “Implementing bodies, such as banks, could present the performance review of different schemes as well,” a source said. On Tuesday, addressing a BJP state-level workshop in Lucknow, with the theme of “11 Years of Service, Good Governance and Welfare of the Poor”, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged BJP workers to take the achievements of the Central government to every doorstep. He highlighted how the Ayushman Bharat scheme now covered 500 million people in India, including 100 million in UP. He asked party workers to distribute Ayushman Bharat cards, and that they should participate in the party’s programmes, including the Tiranga Yatra, Ahilyabai Holkar Remembrance, and events on the International Yoga Day. The BJP also has plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, which was imposed on June 25, 1975.