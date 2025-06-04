Charges framed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, next hearing on July 5

A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Tuesday framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a case related to violation of the model code of conduct and Covid-19 guidelines four years ago.

The court also rejected Singh's discharge plea and scheduled the next hearing for July 5.

Singh's advocate, Madan Pratap Singh, said that the AAP leader appeared in court on Tuesday as it turned down his application for discharge and accepted the charge-framing petition, proceeding to formally frame charges against him.

The matter was then posted for next month due to the absence of two other accused in the case.

ALSO READ: Delhi court dismisses defamation case against AAP's Atishi, Sanjay Singh The case dates back to April 13, 2021, when, during the panchayat elections, Singh was accused of holding a public meeting without permission in Hasanpur village under Bandhua Kala Police Station limits. The politician was then allegedly campaigning for AAP district panchayat candidate Salma Begum. Police then filed an FIR against Singh and 13 named and 45 unnamed people for allegedly violating the model code and Covid-19 protocols, the lawyer said. While the other named in the case secured bail earlier, a bailable warrant was issued against Singh for failing to appear in court.