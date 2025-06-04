Home / India News / Charges framed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, next hearing on July 5

Charges framed against AAP MP Sanjay Singh, next hearing on July 5

The court also rejected Singh's discharge plea and scheduled the next hearing for July 5

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay
A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Tuesday framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:32 AM IST
A special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Tuesday framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a case related to violation of the model code of conduct and Covid-19 guidelines four years ago.

The court also rejected Singh's discharge plea and scheduled the next hearing for July 5.

Singh's advocate, Madan Pratap Singh, said that the AAP leader appeared in court on Tuesday as it turned down his application for discharge and accepted the charge-framing petition, proceeding to formally frame charges against him.

The matter was then posted for next month due to the absence of two other accused in the case. 

The case dates back to April 13, 2021, when, during the panchayat elections, Singh was accused of holding a public meeting without permission in Hasanpur village under Bandhua Kala Police Station limits.

The politician was then allegedly campaigning for AAP district panchayat candidate Salma Begum.

Police then filed an FIR against Singh and 13 named and 45 unnamed people for allegedly violating the model code and Covid-19 protocols, the lawyer said.

While the other named in the case secured bail earlier, a bailable warrant was issued against Singh for failing to appear in court.

He surrendered in July 2024 and was granted bail on furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each along with a personal bond, the lawyer said.

Following the investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet in the court naming Maksood Ansari, Saleem Ansari, Jagdish Yadav, Maksood, Sukai, Dharmraj, Zeeshan, Sahban, Sikandar, Jaleel, and Ajay - all of them natives of Hasanpur as co-accused in the matter, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartyModel Code of ConductAAP

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

