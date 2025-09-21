Home / India News / UP GDP set to triple to ₹36 trillion by year-end, says CM Adityanath

UP GDP set to triple to ₹36 trillion by year-end, says CM Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised key initiatives such as the One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme and the promotion of emerging technology sectors to drive economic growth

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
The chief minister said the state is currently gathering public input to create a detailed action plan for its development roadmap, adding that collective effort is essential to achieve the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India. (
Press Trust of India Gorakhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state's GDP is set to triple by the end of this year to reach Rs 36 trillion, while its per capita income will also jump threefold to Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017.

Addressing a workshop on Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' at the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University here, Adityanath highlighted the state's economic growth and plans for its future development, an official said.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh's GDP is set to triple by the end of this year, reaching Rs 36 trillion, with per capita income also tripling to Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017, he encouraged citizens to submit suggestions for the state's development on the Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' portal.

Adityanath highlighted the state's achievements since 2017, the year he became chief minister for the first time, in various fields, including the eradication of encephalitis, agricultural modernisation, and significant infrastructure developments such as new expressways, airports, and Metro rail projects.

He emphasised key initiatives such as the One District, One Product' (ODOP) scheme and the promotion of emerging technology sectors to drive economic growth.

The chief minister said the state is currently gathering public input to create a detailed action plan for its development roadmap, adding that collective effort is essential to achieve the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi to see clear sky with temperature around 35 degree Celsius on Monday

GST reforms to boost economy and ease inflation burden: CM Rekha Gupta

US H-1B visa fee clarification eases tech sector concerns, impact deferred

GST 'savings festival' begins tomorrow; PM pushes swadeshi, self-reliance

Premium

MGNREGA dispute: Supreme Court to take up Centre's plea on Monday

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story