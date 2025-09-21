UP GDP set to triple to ₹36 trillion by year-end, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the state's GDP is set to triple by the end of this year to reach Rs 36 trillion, while its per capita income will also jump threefold to Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017.

Addressing a workshop on Developed India - Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' at the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University here, Adityanath highlighted the state's economic growth and plans for its future development, an official said.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh's GDP is set to triple by the end of this year, reaching Rs 36 trillion, with per capita income also tripling to Rs 1.2 lakh since 2017, he encouraged citizens to submit suggestions for the state's development on the Developed Uttar Pradesh Vision 2047' portal.