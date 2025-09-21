IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team enthrals people at Hisar air show

The Indian Air Force's elite Surya Kiran team enthralled people with skillful aerobatic feats during an air show at Maharaja Agrasen Airport Complex here on Sunday.

A large number of people from Hisar and surrounding districts, along with officers and soldiers from the Army cantonment, their families, and students from Army Public School and National Cadet Corps witnessed the performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the air show is a source of inspiration for youth.

The show conveyed a strong message of discipline, teamwork and unwavering patriotism, and each feat of the Surya Kiran aerobatic team reflected the spirit of the motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' (always the best), he said.