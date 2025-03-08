Delhi braces for warmer days, IMD predicts clear skies, misty mornings

Delhi is set for significant weather changes in the coming week, with the maximum temperature expected to climb to 34 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the city has experienced a slight drop in minimum temperatures and a marginal rise in maximum temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies for today, with mist expected to cover parts of the city during the evening hours.

Weather forecast for coming days

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to be 31 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively. By March 11, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius. Current IMD data indicates that temperatures are fluctuating between 28-30 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 10-12 degrees Celsius for the minimum, signaling a seasonal transition. Misty conditions are expected to persist until March 13, but no other weather warnings have been issued.

A fresh Western Disturbance is set to affect the Western Himalayan region from March 9, and Delhi may feel its impact. Over the past 24 hours, strong surface winds from the west, with speeds of 25-35 kmph, have prevailed across the region.

Delhi AQI update

The air quality in Delhi remains in the ‘moderate’ category, with an AQI of 166 recorded at 8 am on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, earlier, the air quality had dipped into the ‘poor’ category on March 7. Following the worsened air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-I measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR.