Home / India News / Patna's ₹422 cr flyover caves in after rains, just 2 months post launch

A portion of Patna's ₹422 crore double-deck flyover, spanning 2.1 km from Gandhi Maidan to Science College, caved in after heavy rain - barely two months after its June 11 inauguration

The flyover was meant to ease traffic congestion along Ashok Rajpath. (Photo: Screengrab)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

A section of Patna’s new double-deck flyover, built at a cost of ₹422 crore, has sunk after heavy rainfall on Sunday, just two months after it was inaugurated. 
The flyover, which was opened on June 11 by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was meant to ease traffic congestion along Ashok Rajpath, one of the city’s busiest roads. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a large crater on the upper deck of the flyover, drawing public concern and online criticism.
 

  Flyover project details

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the flyover was constructed by Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited. It features two elevated layers:
 

•Upper deck (Tier-II): 2,175.50 metres long, connects Gandhi Maidan to Science College
•Lower deck (Tier-I): 1,449.30 metres long, runs from Gandhi Maidan to Patna College
•Deck width: 8.5 metres
 
The elevated corridor begins at Kargil Chowk near Gandhi Maidan and ends near Science College, passing key locations including PMCH and Patna College.   
 

Nitish Kumar’s traffic fix

During the June inauguration, Nitish Kumar said the flyover would work in coordination with the under-construction Patna Metro to improve traffic flow across the city.
 

Backlash over flyover crater

The incident sparked outrage and satire on social media, with users questioning the state of public infrastructure and corruption in Bihar. “Bihar and corruption? Like a match made in heaven — can’t even think of a breakup,” said a user in a post on X.
“Considering the track record…it has outdone itself by nearly 15 days… warna 12-13 me gir jana chahiye tha,” another said. A third user asked, “Development happening??”
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

