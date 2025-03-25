Home / India News / Delhi heat intensifies, temperature set to touch 37 degree Celsius today

Delhi heat intensifies, temperature set to touch 37 degree Celsius today

Tuesday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat
Temperatures are expected to rise this week and may reach 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports a significant rise in Delhi-NCR's maximum temperatures, with no major change in minimum temperatures. 

Weather updates for today 

Temperatures are expected to rise this week and may reach 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Tuesday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 37 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 7 per cent, with wind speed at 7 km/h.  ALSO READ: CAQM invokes Grap stage-I curbs as Delhi's air quality worsens to 'poor' 

IMD’s forecast for the week 

From March 24 to March 26, the sky is likely to remain clear. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on March 26, while March 25 and 27 will see highs of 36 degrees Celsius, making these the hottest days of March. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 20–30 km/h, are likely to prevail over the national capital from March 27 to 29. Despite the rise in maximum temperatures, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius. 

Delhi’s AQI update 

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to ‘poor’ category on Tuesday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 211 at 8 am on March 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 206 at 4 pm on March 24. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow 

On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Demolition act of 'revenge' by Nagpur civic body: Brother of riots accused

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for Shinde remark: 'I don't fear this mob'

Highlights: SC Collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer back to Allahabad HC amid cash row

Delhi HC judge transfer: Allahabad HC bar body to go on indefinite strike

Kunal Kamra row: As Habitat Studio shuts, a look at similar past attacks

Topics :Delhi weatherDelhi air qualityIMD weather forecastweather forecastBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story