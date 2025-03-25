CAQM invokes Grap stage-I curbs as Delhi's air quality worsens to 'poor'

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Grap Stage I restrictions were reimposed after Delhi’s air quality worsened, falling back into the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 210 at 8 am on March 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs 

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city's AQI fell into the ‘poor’ category on Monday. 
The decision was based on the CPCB’s daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage-I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by concerned agencies, including NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
 
 
Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by following guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) worsened, remaining in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 206 at 4 pm on March 24. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 194, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 122 and 149, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI dropped to 297, remaining in the ‘poor’ category.

Delhi weather update

Delhi residents can expect a hot day today, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 37 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain mostly clear, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius. If the mercury hits 37 degrees Celsius, it will be the hottest day of March. As the month nears its end, daytime temperatures are expected to rise further, with April likely to see even higher temperatures. Northwesterly winds will persist in parts of the city.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

