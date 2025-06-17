Delhi weather update: IMD forecasts rain, winds today, AQI 'satisfactory'

Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. Light to moderate rainfall is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected, occasionally reaching 60 kmph during the evening or night.

However, the storm also caused significant disruptions, particularly during the early morning hours. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, affecting traffic flow. The severe weather reportedly caused widespread damage, including the collapse of a mobile tower in Safdarjung Enclave, uprooted trees, and power outages in various parts of the city.

Earlier, a powerful thunderstorm swept through Delhi over the weekend, bringing light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The downpour offered much-needed relief from the intense heat that had gripped the city.

The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said the storm was triggered by a combination of factors: moisture from the Bay of Bengal interacting with a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan, and a trough extending eastward.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Heavy rainfall forecast in southern India

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Very heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 18, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain through the same period.