Delhi weather update: IMD forecasts rain, winds today, AQI 'satisfactory'

IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for Delhi until June 19, warning of severe thunderstorms with strong winds

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
Delhi residents woke to pleasant weather on Tuesday as the national capital got some respite after days of intense heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Delhi until June 19, warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.  A light to moderate spell of rain, along with lightning and wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, is forecast during the eveening hours.  ALSO READ: Delhi hits 51.9°C 'real feel' temperature: What is it & why does it matter?

Delhi weather forecast for today

 
Delhi is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. Light to moderate rainfall is likely, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are expected, occasionally reaching 60 kmph during the evening or night.
 
The showers are expected to bring the maximum temperature down to between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. 
 
Earlier, a powerful thunderstorm swept through Delhi over the weekend, bringing light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The downpour offered much-needed relief from the intense heat that had gripped the city.   
 
However, the storm also caused significant disruptions, particularly during the early morning hours. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas, affecting traffic flow. The severe weather reportedly caused widespread damage, including the collapse of a mobile tower in Safdarjung Enclave, uprooted trees, and power outages in various parts of the city.

Weather system responsible for storm

 
The weather department said the storm was triggered by a combination of factors: moisture from the Bay of Bengal interacting with a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over north Rajasthan, and a trough extending eastward.

AQI improves to ‘satisfactory’ after rain

 
Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 96 at 8 am on June 17, compared to 113 recorded the previous day. 
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Heavy rainfall forecast in southern India

 
The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana. Very heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 18, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain through the same period.
   

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

