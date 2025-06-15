Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

Rain brings relief from heat in Delhi, AQI improves to 'moderate'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds

Delhi received a spell of much-needed rain on Sunday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi received a spell of much-needed rain on Sunday, bringing relief from the ongoing heatwave. Several parts of the city witnessed moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, leading to a significant drop in temperature and an improvement in air quality.
 
Visuals from Krishi Bhavan, Rafi Marg, and Udyog Bhawan showed heavy downpours and strong winds sweeping across the capital, breaking the prolonged spell of oppressive heat. However, the intense rainfall and winds disrupted early morning traffic, with waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas. 
 
 

'Yellow alert' for rain in Delhi

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a "yellow alert" for Delhi, warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds. Residents were advised to stay indoors as the city was hit by a “moderate to intense spell of rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 80–100 kmph during the early hours. 

Despite the showers, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may stay near 30 degrees Celsius.
 

Heavy rain forecast in South India

 
The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana on June 15. Very heavy showers are likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until June 17, while Karnataka is expected to receive heavy rain through the same period.

Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves

 
Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘poor’ for several days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 146 at 7 am on June 14, compared to 176 recorded the previous day.
  According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

