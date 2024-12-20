Delhi Weather Update: Temperature drops in national capital, AQI surges

Delhi recorded a temperature of 17.93 degrees Celsius on December 20, 2024, with the minimum and maximum temperatures expected to be around 10.05 degrees and 22.9 degrees Celsius during the day, respectively.

The relative humidity is 37 per cent, with a wind speed of 37 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the sky would likely remain clear, providing a comfortable weather outlook for the day. Sunrise occurred at 7.09 am and the sunset is expected to be around 5.28 pm.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI)

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital is expected to be around 500, which is classified as 'Hazardous.' People of the national capital are advised to be more cautious, limit their outdoor activities and use safety measures like masks and air purifiers. Children and elderly people are advised to avoid outside trips.

Temp may surge tomorrow

The weather is expected to surge on Saturday with a minimum temperature and maximum temperature expected to be around 14.62 and 22.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity is likely to be around 18 per cent. The air quality problems and skies are expected to be clear and relatively pleasant conditions.

How’s the weather going to remain in the coming week?

The weather is going to shift frequently in the coming seven days, IMD reported. The weather department predicts daily fluctuations in temperatures, humidity levels and sky conditions. Residents are advised to stay informed and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible.

Cold wave in many parts of northwest India

IMD predicts a cold wave in several parts of North West India with dropping temperatures. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 23 degrees, which is one degree above normal. Jagron.com reported a minimum temperature of Pusa 5.2 degrees Celsius, while in Aya Nagar the temperature was 5.2 degrees Celsius.