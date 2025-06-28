Home / India News / Kaanta Laga fame actor Shefali Jariwala dies at 42 due to cardiac arrest

Kaanta Laga fame actor Shefali Jariwala dies at 42 due to cardiac arrest

The actor-model reportedly died of cardiac arrest and was brought dead to a Mumbai hospital

Shefali Jariwala
Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry | Image: X
Apexa Rai
Jun 28 2025
Actor-model Shefali Jariwala, best known for her 2002 music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, passed away late Friday night at the age of 42. She died in Mumbai following a sudden cardiac arrest.
 
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Jariwala was brought to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, and three others. Hospital staff confirmed she was declared dead on arrival. Her body has since been sent for post-mortem at Cooper Hospital.
 
Jariwala’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and among fans who remember her as a defining face of early 2000s pop culture. Her performance in Kaanta Laga made her a household name, and she went on to appear in several television shows, including Bigg Boss 13, where her honesty and resilience were widely praised.
 
Shefali used her public platform to speak candidly about her struggles with epilepsy and mental health, winning admiration for her courage and authenticity. Her openness about personal challenges helped reduce stigma and inspired many.
 
Shefali is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi. Married since 2014, the couple frequently appeared together on screen, including on Nach Baliye Seasons 5 and 7. Tyagi is known for his work in shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Brahmarakshas and Jodha Akbar.
 
The pair met at a dinner hosted by mutual friends. Following Jariwala’s 2009 divorce from Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo, their relationship developed gradually. Tyagi’s steadfast support led to their marriage after four years of courtship.
 
Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with fans and fellow celebrities expressing shock and sorrow over the sudden loss. Shefali Jariwala is remembered not just for her iconic debut but also for her strength, grace and authenticity.
 
Her final rites are expected to be conducted after the post-mortem formalities are completed.

Jun 28 2025

