Friday, June 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Monsoon delay persists in Delhi amid cloudy skies, rain forecast; AQI at 80

Monsoon delay persists in Delhi amid cloudy skies, rain forecast; AQI at 80

Light rain, thunderstorms forecast through July 2; no weather alerts issued for the capital

clouds, weather, summer, cloudy skies

Clouds gather in the sky over the city, in New Delhi | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke to a pleasant morning on Friday as the temperature continued to remain lower.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any alerts for Delhi. Forecasts state chances of very light to light rainfall with cloudy skies throughout the day. Rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning towards the evening, the IMD stated.
 
Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said.
 
The showers are expected to bring down the maximum temperature, keeping it between 36–38 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 26–28 degrees Celsius. 
 

Also Read

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi, Noida likely to receive rainfall today, IMD issues yellow alert

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi sees pleasant weather as IMD warns of rain, storms across India

Rains, Mumbai Rains

Delhi braces for arrival of monsoon tomorrow; IMD issues yellow alert

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts heavy rain; orange alert for 8 states

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing no alerts for the next seven days in its late-night forecast on June 26. IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, and light to very light rainfall until July 2. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week.

Monsoon keeps Delhi waiting

Despite cloudy skies and a light rain hanging over the city, the long-awaited monsoon has still not arrived in Delhi.
 
The IMD has issued several yellow alerts in recent days, predicting the monsoon's onset. But so far, the rains have not followed.
 
In its bulletin on June 25, the IMD said the monsoon was likely to reach Delhi within the next 24 hours (by June 26). Referring to its earlier forecast, the department noted that cloudy conditions had persisted over Delhi for the past three to four days. However, only very light to light rain was recorded in a few areas. 
 
According to the IMD, southeasterly winds have been blowing across the city during this time due to an east-west seasonal trough and a convergence line located south of Delhi, extending up to 2 km above ground level.

Air quality turns ‘satisfactory’

Delhi’s air quality improved on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘satisfactory’ category after remaining ‘moderate’ for the last few days.
 
The air quality was recorded ‘satisfactory’ at 8 am on June 27, with an AQI reading of 80, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’.

IMD issues heavy rain alert for several states

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and east Rajasthan. Some areas in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Rajasthan may also get heavy rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in many parts of northwest India, except Uttar Pradesh. Gusty winds (30–40 kmph) may blow in some places in Jammu & Kashmir and east Rajasthan. 
 
Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and some areas of northeast India. Rain-related accidents have been reported, and state governments are taking necessary measures.

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission initiates proceedings to delist 345 RUPPs across India

air india plane crash

Govt denies entry to UN aviation investigator in Air India crash probe

Premiumlaw

Can numbers be trademarks? Delhi High Court ruling opens new front

Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading as CM Sharma slams Cong record

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon to cover entire India in next 3-4 days, earlier than expected

Topics : Delhi weather weather forecast Monsoon Indian monsoon Delhi air quality BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon