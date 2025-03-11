Delhi weather update: Warm days ahead, AQI dips to 'poor' as mercury rises

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Tuesday morning after a few days of chilly mornings and breezy conditions last week. Temperatures in Delhi-NCR have risen sharply, reaching between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius.
Delhi weather today
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 34 degrees Celsius. Warm weather and a clear sky are predicted for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity is 14 per cent and the wind speed is 14 km/h.
IMD's weather forecast
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius from March 7 to 12, according to the IMD. The maximum temperature is predicted to hit 34 degrees Celsius today. Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected over the Indo-Gangetic Plains, including Delhi, on March 11 and 12 amid warm conditions. The IMD forecasts light rain or drizzle in Delhi on March 14.
Delhi's AQI update
Delhi's air quality dipped to the 'poor' category on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 231 at 7 am, compared to 195 at the same time on Sunday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 197 at 4 pm. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb further deterioration.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Wednesday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 33 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge while keeping conditions pleasant.