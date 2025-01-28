Delhi sees light fog; IMD predicts rain, temperature drop for coming weeks

Delhi woke up to a light layer of fog on Tuesday, with a slight rise in temperature expected, offering some relief from the chill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain for the national capital in the coming week due to western disturbances. Delays in train and air services due to the fog continue to pose significant challenges for travellers.The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to remain at 24 degrees Celsius, with "light fog" conditions predicted, according to the IMD. Delhi is experiencing an unusual weather pattern this January, with higher-than-usual temperatures accompanied by dense fog and poor air quality. This unseasonable warmth and reduced visibility have disrupted daily life, particularly affecting travel.The IMD has predicted moderate fog and a slight drop in temperatures in Delhi over the next three to four days. Western disturbances will remain active on January 29 in the upper part of the Himalayas, causing snowfall in the hilly regions.The disturbance is expected to affect Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh from January 30 to February 1, with rainfall likely, especially in the early hours. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh may experience rain and snow from January 28 to February 1, causing a temperature drop. Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, could also be impacted.Several flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi due to foggy weather. Rail services in northern India were also disrupted by dense fog and low visibility, with over 15 trains running late on Monday morning. For several days, rail operations have been impacted by adverse weather, primarily due to dense fog.Railway officials have implemented additional measures to ensure passenger safety. Travellers are advised to check train schedules before heading to stations.On Wednesday, January 29, the IMD has issued a warning of moderate fog in Delhi. The national capital is predicted to witness a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.(with inputs from agency)