All possible help will be provided: Atishi on Burari building collapse

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for the people feared trapped after a building collapsed in the national capital's Burari area on Monday.

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Ten people have been rescued so far by officials, and taken to the local hospital for any necessary treatment and observation.

Giving assurance that all possible help will be extended to the affected people, the CM posted on X, "This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people."

The rescue operations, which took several hours, involved the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North Delhi) Raja Banthia told reporters that we received information that labourers were trapped inside the building, and expected around 12-15 people might be trapped in total.

"In Kaushik Enclave of Burari, a newly constructed four-storey building in 200 square yards area has collapsed. Police and fire teams reached the spot immediately. We got information that labourers were trapped inside the building. So far 10 people have been rescued and we expect around 12-15 people to be trapped," he said.

Further details into the incident are awaited.