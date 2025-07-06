Delhi under yellow alert as IMD warns of heavy rain in several states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Sunday, forecasting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. These may be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph, occasionally touching 50 kmph during intense spells.

According to the IMD, a yellow alert indicates the possibility of moderate rainfall. While not severe, it could lead to localised waterlogging and may disrupt outdoor plans.

The showers are likely to bring relief from the heat, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum may hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

'Feels-like' temperature touched 49 degrees Despite intermittent rain last week, Delhiites have battled sweltering humidity. On July 3, the "real feel" temperature—factoring in humidity—soared to 48.9 degrees Celsius at 2.30 pm, even though the actual maximum temperature stayed at 36.9 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average. Humidity levels fluctuated between 59 and 89 per cent, fuelling discomfort as the monsoon advanced. The wet-bulb temperature, a key indicator of heat stress, climbed to 29.57 degrees Celsius by 5.30 pm. Experts warn that once wet-bulb readings cross 32 degrees Celsius, the human body struggles to cool itself. Readings beyond 35 degrees Celsius can pose life-threatening risks.

Air quality stays in 'satisfactory' range Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category on Sunday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 86 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI score between 51 and 100 is classified as satisfactory. Levels above 100 begin to indicate moderate to severe pollution concerns. No major weather alerts for Delhi this week While the IMD has not issued any major warnings for the capital this week, the yellow alert remains valid for Sunday. Light rainfall and cooler-than-normal daytime temperatures are expected to continue, with no heatwave conditions predicted.

Red, orange alerts in multiple states Meanwhile, the IMD has sounded red and orange alerts across several states due to anticipated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. A red alert denotes rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm in 24 hours and signifies serious risks of flash floods, traffic disruption, and potential evacuation. Citizens are advised to stay indoors and follow official advisories. An orange alert, indicating 115.6–204.4 mm of rainfall, also points to possible waterlogging and localised flooding, warranting caution. North and west brace for impact Himachal Pradesh is under a red alert for Kangra, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts on Sunday. Flash flood warnings have been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur. Punjab too faces a red alert, while Haryana and Chandigarh are under orange alert, with intense rainfall predicted over the next 48 hours.