Home / India News / 'Argentina's lithium reserves of great interest to India', says MEA

'Argentina's lithium reserves of great interest to India', says MEA

Indian public sector companies are 'working out the implementation of the investments' in the Latin Amercian country to produce, refine, and export minerals, the MEA said

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery
Two private sector companies owned by Indians have also invested in lithium concession in Argentina and hoped for more cooperation between the two nations. (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Others
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday emphasised India's great interest in Argentina's lithium reserve, noting Indian public sector companies are "working out the implementation of the investments" in the Latin Amercian country to produce, refine, and export minerals.

Addressing a press conference, MEA's Secretary (East) P Kumaran noted the efforts of Coal India Limited and Khanij Bidesh India Limited to pick up critical minerals assets in other countries for India.

"Argentina is a part of the Lithium Triangle. It is of great interest to us. We had two Indian public sector companies, Coal India Limited and a consortium called KABIL, which is specifically tasked with picking up critical minerals and assets outside India. They have signed five concession agreements and are working on finalizing investments and working out the implementation of the investments in such a way that minerals can be produced here, refined and taken to India for various purposes and are working on finalising investments to implement them in a manner that allows minerals to be produced, refined, and exported," Kumaran said. 

 

MEA's Secretary East also noted that two private sector companies owned by Indians have also invested in lithium concession in Argentina and hoped for more cooperation between the two nations.

"There are two private sector companies: one from India, called Greenco, and another Indian-owned company based in the UAE, World Metal Alloys, which is also invested in lithium concessions in Argentina. Hopefully, we will have more cooperation in the coming years," Kumaran said.

During his visit to Argentina, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed cooperation in the energy and critical minerals sectors with Argentine President Javier Milei, underlining India's growing energy and industrial needs while emphasising that Buenos Aires can serve as a "reliable partner."

MEA's Secretary (East) Kumaran emphasised that Argentina's rich reserves of critical minerals, such as lithium, copper, and rare earth elements, align with India's need for its clean energy transition and industrial growth.

"The two leaders also had an opportunity to discuss cooperation in the energy and critical mineral sectors. The Prime Minister underlined India's growing energy and industrial needs and emphasised that Argentina could serve as a reliable partner in supporting India's developmental journey," Kumaran said.

"Argentina's rich reserves of critical minerals, including lithium, copper and rare earth elements, align with India's need for secure and sustainable resources to drive its clean energy transition and industrial growth," he added.

Argentina is the third leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour after Ghana, and Trinidad and Tobago. It will be followed by visits to Brazil and Namibia.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Search on for missing as toll rises to 75 in Himachal after monsoon havoc

Dalai Lama turns 90, urges compassion and peace in birthday message

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates, lays stones for ₹480 cr projects in Odisha

Uttarakhand CM orders crackdown on misuse of govt schemes, FIRs registered

Over 21,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath shrine on third day of pilgrimage

Topics :MEAArgentinalithiumExportminerals

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story