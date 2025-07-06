Home / India News / Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates, lays stones for ₹480 cr projects in Odisha

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates, lays stones for ₹480 cr projects in Odisha

Apart from this, Pradhan also participated in the Bahuda Yatra by pulling the chariot of Goddess Subhadra at Sabar Srikhetra in Koraput district

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates projects worth ₹480 crore at Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput district. Image: X@dpradhanbjp
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 480 crore aimed at boosting the infrastructural development of the Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput district.

The ceremony was also graced by Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, and Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Vice Chancellors of the various Universities.

At the event, six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged between leading educational institutions. The collaborations involved IIT Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, NISER Bhubaneswar, IIM Sambalpur, Central Sanskrit University, and Central University of Odisha. 

 

These MoUs are expected to strengthen academic ties and promote research and innovation in the region.

Further in a post on X Pradhan wrote, "On the occasion of the holy 'Bahuda Yatra' at 'Shabar Srikhetra' Koraput, @cuokoraput will see the inauguration of a new academic building and various projects, along with the foundation stone laying for three educational buildings worth approximately 480 crore rupees, a 1200-seat auditorium building, a shopping complex, 10 hostels, a guest house, a sports complex, and other projects, bringing joy."

Apart from this, Pradhan also participated in the Bahuda Yatra by pulling the chariot of Goddess Subhadra at Sabar Srikhetra in Koraput district.

Odisha Ministers Suryabanshi Suraj and Nityananda Gond, Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and other senior leaders, and several senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

