Deliberate attempt by Airtel to defame Jio's user friendly tariffs: RJIL

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stating that the complaint is a deliberate malicious attempt by Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) to defame RJILs consumer friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests.

Bharti Airtel had filed a complaint on alleged predatory offers of Live TV channels with broadband plans by RJIL.

RJIL said a close reading of the complaint letter would clearly establish that Airtel's sole grouse is that JioFiber is offering reasonable tariffs to customers.

"Evidently, all its unsubstantiated claims of predation, non-level playing field, non-compliance with TTO's and NTO are just woven around this singular theme and this complaint should be dismissed simply on the ground of being frivolous attempt to protect its own interests. Further, Airtel should be warned against making such frivolous complaints in future," RJIL said.

It added that JioFiber backup tariff is an earnest attempt by RJIL to connect all consumers to fiber optics technology in order to deliver best in class connectivity services.

JioFiber Backup plan is a 10 Mbps FTTX plan at monthly rental of Rs 198 (plus taxes). This plan is available only on 5 months advance rental at one go.

Further, the subscribers have the option to add Add-on packs of Rs 100 or Rs 200 per month provided by Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) in order to get access to upto 14 OTT apps along with Jio's OTT apps provided by JPL.

Thus, it is evident that, RJIL's product offering is limited to connectivity services and it does not include subscription to OTT applications or any broadcasting services, the company said in its response to TRAI.

RJIL said this is a confused attempt to deprive the JioFiber customers from an affordable offering that also provides OTT app subscription at a reasonable price.

"Evidently, as Airtel does not have sufficient grounds, it is desperately trying to mix different regulations to make an invalid point. In view of this, we reiterate that Airtel's complaint should be summarily dismissed," RJIL said.

--IANS

