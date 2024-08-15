Democracy biggest protective shield woven into constitutional values: Rahul

Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 78th Independence Day adding that freedom is a protective shield woven into the constitutional and democratic values. Taking on to the social media platform x he said "Happy Independence Day to all countrymen. For us, freedom is not just a word - it is our biggest protective shield, woven into constitutional and democratic values". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He further stated, "This is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope to fulfil dreams".

"Jai Hind" he added.

Delhi Education Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Atishi also extended greetings to the nation on this occasion highlighting the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

"Today is Independence Day when India got freedom from British dictatorship in 1947. Hundreds of freedom fighters faced lathi charge, went to jail and sacrificed their lives - to get us this freedom. They would not have even imagined in their dreams that one day, in independent India, an elected Chief Minister would be framed in a false case and kept in jail for months," the AAP leader said in a social media post on X.

She appealed to fight against dictatorship "Let us pledge on this Independence Day that we will continue to fight against dictatorship till our last breath"

Earlier on the morning of August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day.

Taking to X this morning, the Prime Minister said, "Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"

Prime Minister Modi first went to Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. From Rajghat, PM Modi reached the Red Fort where he inspected the Guard of Honour.

He then proceeded to hoist the tricolour at the iconic Red Fort and give his customary address to the nation.

"Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable 'Azaadi ke deewane' who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them." PM Modi said as he began his address.

Today's address of Prime Minister Modi marked his 11th consecutive Independence Day address as the prime Minister of the country.