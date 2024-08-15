Assam's future at risk as Hindu-Muslim population balance eroding: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the future of the state is "not secure" as the population balance between Hindus and Muslims is declining fast. Hoisting the Tri-Colour here, Sarma also said that the indigenous people have gone in a defensive mode due to demographic change in Assam as "we are a minority in 12-13 districts". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The future of Assam is not secure for us. The Hindu-Muslim population balance is declining fast. The Muslim population in 2021 rose to 41 per cent, while the Hindus were down to 57 per cent. The rest is shared by Christians and other communities," he claimed.

In his official speech on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, the CM asserted that the Hindu population is slowly going down to 50 per cent from 60-65 per cent.

"In such a crisis phase, I am trying to bring back the population balance. I request all Hindus, Muslims and others to follow the family planning norms. We should be aware against polygamy by all sections of the society," he added.

"In 12-13 districts, we have become a minority. If there is no strong state government, the indigenous people feel danger at every step.

"I am not the sunlight, but will stand like a candle of hope to protect the interest of indigenous people till my last breath," he added.