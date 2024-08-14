Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kolkata murder case: 'Attempt to save accused' -Rahul Gandhi breaks silence

Kolkata murder case: 'Attempt to save accused' -Rahul Gandhi breaks silence

A huge row has erupted over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was discovered last Friday in the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the shocking rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, accusing the hospital and the local administration of shielding the accused.

In a post on social media X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said that the details of the case have created an “atmosphere of insecurity among the doctors’ community and women.”

Without naming his INDIA bloc ally and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gandhi asked, “Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?” He said that all parties and sections of society have to come together to deal with the issue of increasing crimes against women.
Gandhi expressed his solidarity with the victim’s family and called for justice at all costs. The victim’s post-mortem report confirmed that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. She was on duty on the night of the incident and had gone to the seminar room of the college to rest. However, her body was found there the next morning.

The harrowing incident, which took place last Friday, sent shockwaves across the country. A political slugfest has also erupted over the case with the Bharatiya Janata Party slamming Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and members of the INDIA bloc for maintaining ‘silence’ on the issue. The saffron party also accused the TMC of shielding the culprit and demanded the CM’s resignation.

Earlier today, BJP workers were spotted taking out a march from College Street to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital demanding Banerjee’s resignation.

Several doctors’ bodies had also been protesting over the case as they sought its transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation for an impartial probe. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday eventually called off its strike after a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

On Tuesday, the Kolkata HC transferred the case to the CBI, which has taken the accused, Sanjoy Roy, in its custody.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

