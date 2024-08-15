India will bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics, says PM Modi in I-Day speech

In his Independence Day address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is preparing to bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

During his address on the occasion of 78th Independence Day at the Red Fort, the PM said, "India organising the G20 Summit has proven that we have the capability to organise large-scale events... We dream that the 2036 Olympics will be hosted on Indian soil."

He added, “We are preparing for it, moving forward,” PM Modi said.

India is also expected to submit a bid to host the Youth Olympics in 2030. The full Indian team that competed in the Paris Olympics was present at the Red Fort to commemorate Independence Day.



“Today, we also have with us the youth who made the Indian flag fly high in the Olympics. On behalf of 1.4 billion countrymen, I congratulate all our athletes and players... In the next few days, a huge contingent of India will leave for Paris to participate in the Paralympics. I extend best wishes to all our Paralympians,” the Prime Minister said.



Earlier, France President Emmanuel Macron had expressed support for India’s bid to host the Olympic Games. In a post-Olympics interview, President Macron highlighted that India possesses the ‘capacity’ to manage an event of such magnitude.

“First of all, I am a strong believer in your country and the future of your country, and what you can build and your capacity to organise such events,” President Macron had said.

India at 2024 Paris Olympics

India secured six medals at the Paris Olympics, comprising one silver and five bronze.



Neeraj Chopra earned a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw. Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian since Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Games, securing bronze in both the 10m air pistol individual and the mixed team event with her partner Sarabjot Singh.



Shooter Swapnil Kusale made a significant achievement as the first Indian to win a medal in the 50m rifle three position event, earning bronze. Wrestler Aman Sehrawat also made history by becoming the youngest Indian to win a medal at the Olympics, taking bronze in the men’s 57 kg freestyle event.



The Indian men's hockey team got a bronze medal, marking their second consecutive podium finish and contributing to India’s distinguished Olympic legacy in the sport.