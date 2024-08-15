PM Modi's Independence Day speech: A blueprint for growth through reforms

On the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the rampart of the historic Red Fort, laying out a comprehensive roadmap for India’s future. The theme of his 98-minute speech was clear: ‘commitment to reforms is the blueprint for growth.’

PM Modi, in his speech, emphasised the government's dedication to breaking away from the status quo and implementing significant reforms that aim to uplift the middle class and the poor. He highlighted that the blueprint for growth is not driven by political motives but by a deep commitment to the nation's development.

Make in India and Viksit Bharat

Looking ahead to 2047, the centenary of India’s independence, PM Modi outlined a vision for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). He stressed that the country must focus on ‘Design in India’ and ‘Design for the World’ to establish itself as a global manufacturing hub under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

He also addressed several key areas of reform:

- Agriculture: Modi emphasised the urgent need to transform the agricultural sector to ensure it meets modern demands. This is especially necessary as the unpredictable monsoon season has added to agricultural woes, calling for modernisation in the sector.

- Climate change: The Prime Minister expressed pride in India being the only G20 nation to meet its Paris Agreement climate targets ahead of schedule. The Centre has many PLI schemes aimed at encouraging research and manufacturing in the green economy sector.

- Education: He announced plans to add 75,000 medical seats over the next five years, aiming to make India a global education hub where international students would choose to study.

- One Nation, One Election: He reiterated the need for synchronised elections to reduce disruptions to governance and development.

- Uniform Civil Code: Modi advocated for the adoption of a secular civil code, marking a significant shift from the existing communal civil code. This has been a point of contention between religious groups and politics.

As per tradition, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation, acknowledging the legacy they left behind. He also handed out more than 1,000 medals to security personnel for their work in keeping the nation safe.

Modi extended his sympathies to those affected by recent natural disasters and assured them of the government's support. Several parts of the country have been hit with flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging due to heavy rains, leading to many injuries and deaths.

India's Olympic bid for 2036

PM Modi also congratulated Indian athletes for their outstanding performance at the recent Paris Olympics, where India secured six medals. He expressed his best wishes to the upcoming Paralympians and reaffirmed India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics, laying out a clear vision to make India a developed nation by 2047.