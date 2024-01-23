Dense fog grips Delhi-NCR amid ongoing coldwave; flight delays reported

On Tuesday, parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog, exacerbating the prevailing coldwave conditions in northern Indian states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a warning on Monday for dense fog in Delhi, along with a yellow alert for the day.

The dense fog led to delays in several flights, causing reduced visibility in the national capital. The weather department forecasts mainly clear skies in Delhi on Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 18 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively. Moderate to dense fog is anticipated in the morning.

Clear skies are expected to persist on January 24, with reduced fog. The maximum temperature could reach up to 18 degrees, and the minimum temperature may drop to 8 degrees. From January 25 to 28, partly light clouds are predicted, with temperatures ranging from 18 to 19 degrees Celsius for the maximum and 8 to 10 degrees Celsius for the minimum.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while the minimum temperature was 6.1 degrees Celsius. Parts of Rajasthan also experienced cold weather and dense fog, with Fatehpur in Sikar district recording a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Similar weather conditions were reported in Haryana and Punjab, where moderate to dense fog affected morning visibility. The Meteorological Department suggests a potential return of cold weather and warns of persistently poor air quality for about ten days



The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained at a "very poor" level on Monday with a reading of 333, and pollution levels are expected to remain "very poor" from January 23 to 25, extending for the next six days after that.

Today, most parts of Delhi are in the "very poor" category, with reading just below the 400 mark on the AQI. Areas including Shadipur (404), Wazipur (420), and Jahangirpur (411) recorded "severe" air quality levels.