R-Day parade rehearsal to affect central Delhi traffic, cops issue advisory

Vehicular traffic is likely to be affected in central Delhi on Tuesday during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, the police have said in an advisory.

The full dress rehearsal will have the same route as that of the parade on Republic Day.

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg before culminating at the Red Fort, the advisory stated.

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been stopped from 6 pm on Monday. The stretch will reopen at the end of the rehearsal on Tuesday.

There is no cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Monday till the end of the parade. C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed to traffic from 9.15 am till the parade crosses Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.

Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg from 10.30 am. Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, it stated.

Commuters are requested to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the parade route from 9.30 am to 1 pm, according to the advisory.

Metro services will remain available from all stations during the dress rehearsal. However, boarding and de-boarding from the Central Secretariat and the Udyog Bhawan stations have been stopped from 5 am and the restrictions will continue till 12 pm, it stated.

Though no restrictions have been imposed on traffic movement from north Delhi to New Delhi railway station or Old Delhi railway station yet, the advisory has urged people to plan their journeys in advance to avoid possible delays.

City bus routes will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), the Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT-Kashmere Gate, ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and Tis Hazari Court, it stated.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium will take National Highway-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Those coming from National Highway-24 will take the right turn on Road No 56 and terminate at ISBT-Anand Vihar, the advisory said.

Buses to Wazirabad Bridge from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.

The advisory has requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow directions of personnel deployed at intersections.