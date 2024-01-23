Delhi was engulfed in a dense layer of fog on Tuesday with the meteorological department issuing a yellow alert for the day. The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius which is below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius as against 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous day, the met department said.
Visibility in and around was also compromised due to foggy conditions. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a visibility of 500 metres at 5.30 am, while the visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was 1,000 metres at 6.30 am. Fog led to a delay in flight and railway operations. LIVE: Several flights, trains delayed as fog, cold wave grip Delhi A day after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla was completed in the holy city of Ayodhya on Monday, a large number of devotees reached the Ram Mandir on Tuesday morning. Devotees have gathered since 3 a.m. to offer prayers and have Darshan of Shri Ram Lalla on the first morning after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Yesterday, PM Modi conducted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which was telecast live across the country.
Maratha reservation activist Jarange leads large gathering of protestors towards Mumbai
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange is leading a large gathering of protestors and marching towards Mumbai. Patil said, "We will continue to march toward Mumbai...I am sure we will get permission to hold a protest at Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park. I want to thank the media for their cooperation till now. I want to appeal to the community members to cooperate with media people, they are supporting us throughout the movement."
10:58 AM
ED conducts raids at multiple locations in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh
Teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, and a location in Himachal Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fake refund scam in the HUDA, PTI reported citing official sources.
10:38 AM
7.1-magnitude earthquake rattles part of western China, leaving 6 injured
A strong earthquake of magnitude 7. struck a sparsely populated part of China's western Xinjiang region early on Tuesday. According to the authorities, six people were injured and more than 120 homes faced damage or collapsed due to the tremors.
10:14 AM
Republic Day Celebrations: Full-dress rehearsals underway at National War Memorial
10:03 AM
Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul pay tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary, which is also called as 'Parakram Diwas'. Gandhi took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that Netaji was a leading example of Indian values of Pluralism, and social and economic justice.
9:50 AM
Supported by growth, policy reforms, India's stock market surpasses Hong Kong's for the first time
India’s stock market has overtaken Hong Kong’s for the first time in another feat for the country's financial markets whose growth prospects and policy reforms have made it an investor darling. The combined value of shares listed on Indian exchanges reached $4.33 trillion as of Monday’s close, versus $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
9:40 AM
Namibian Cheetah gives birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park
A Namibian cheetah has given birth to three cubs in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed. The minister took to X, formerly Twitter and posted, "Kuno's new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat's wildlife thrive...."
8:52 AM
Several flights, trains delayed as fog, cold wave grip Delhi
