Designated terrorist Pannun issues fresh threats ahead of Republic Day

Designated terrorist, US based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued fresh threats ahead of Republic Day.

Several pictures that have gone viral on social media show pro-Khalistani graffiti in the national capital. The graffiti contained threats ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26. It claim that banned outfit SFJ aims to "avenge" the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, Canada on June 18 last year by unknown men.

Sikhs for Justice was declared an 'Unlawful Association' by the Government of India on July 10, 2019.

Pannun, who was declared a 'designated individual terrorist' by the Government of India on July 1, 2020, has been actively exhorting Punjab-based gangsters and youth over social media to fight for the cause of the independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, NIA investigations have shown.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time, Pannun has issued such threats against India.

In December last year, he threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13. In November 2023, Pannun asked Sikhs not to fly in Air India aircraft after November 19, as their lives can be under threat. He claimed that Air India would not be allowed to operate on November 19.

In September 2023, he asked Hindu-Canadians to leave Canada amid tensions erupted after the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed last year, that India has raised the matter of threats issued by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, with the United States and Canadian authorities.

Notably, Pannun has been on NIA's radar since 2019 when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics.

Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on November 29, 2022.

Last year, the NIA confiscated the house and land of Pannun in Amritsar, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. These properties were earlier attached following orders passed by the government in two different cases.

NIA investigations have revealed that Pannun's organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was misusing cyberspace to radicalise gullible youth and to instigate them to undertake terrorist crimes and activities. It further emerged during the NIA investigations that Pannun was the main handler and controller of the SFJ.