Home / India News / Detained on my way to commemorate Quit India Day: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson

Detained on my way to commemorate Quit India Day: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Wednesday claimed that police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Bust of Mahatma Gandhi at North Lawn Gardens of the United Nations headquarters at New York

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Wednesday claimed that police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan.

For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date, Gandhi tweeted.

A police official said Tushar Gandhi has reached the Maidan.

Also Read

Shark Tank Season 1: Which shark honoured most number of deals? Check here

Quit India movement: CM Mamata says the idea of India should not die

India wants corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89, details here

Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

SC judge recuses himself from Umar Khalid's plea on bail in UAPA case

Brexit-like referendum on Article 370 is out of question: Supreme Court

'You murdered Mother India in Manipur': Rahul Gandhi attacks govt in LS

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Topics :Quit India Movement75th anniversary of Quit IndiaMahatma GandhiLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story