'This isn't comedy, it's vulgarity': Shaina NC slams comedian Kunal Kamra

'This isn't comedy, it's vulgarity': Shaina NC slams comedian Kunal Kamra

Shiv Sena leader questioned Kamra's intentions, alleging he was being manipulated by the UBT faction of the Shiv Sena

Shaina NC, Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday lashed out at Kamra, accusing the comedian of veering into vulgarity. Image: X@ShainaNC

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Amid the growing controversy over comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Monday lashed out at Kamra, accusing the comedian of veering into vulgarity.

Responding to Kamra's alleged description of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister as "gaddaar" (traitors), Shaina NC said, "You call Maharashtra's most popular CM and Deputy CM 'gaddaar' and label it comedy. This isn't comedy--it's vulgarity." 

In a self-made video, the Shiv Sena leader questioned Kamra's intentions, alleging he was being manipulated by the UBT faction of the Shiv Sena. 

 

 

"Who is this Kunal Kamra, hired and used as a puppet by UBT as a diversionary tactic? Can you stoop so low for cheap publicity?" she stated.

She further emphasised Shinde's inspiring journey and warned Kamra, adding, "Perhaps you don't know that Eknath Shinde was an autorickshaw driver who rose to become a CM. That's aspirational, not comedy. What's going to become of you is a tragedy."

This came amid an escalating row over Kamra's comments during a show of his new standup special, alleging that he has "mocked" Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments and also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days; otherwise, he will not be let to move freely in Mumbai.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party leader for some money. Mhaske added that he feels sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction because he was left with no other party workers to comment on Eknath Shinde.

"Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India; Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job," Mhaske said on Sunday.

Topics : Eknath Shinde Kunal Kamra Shiv Sena

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

