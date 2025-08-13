Independence Day 2025: How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga, know steps

Har Ghar Tiranga Capaign: As India gears up for its 79th Independence Day on August 15, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is once again set to paint the nation in the colours of the Tricolour. Alongside, the energetic “Tiranga Cyclothon” rallies are adding wheels to the celebration, urging citizens to embrace patriotism in its most heartfelt form — by hoisting the national flag at home and taking it to the streets on bicycles.

Every family is invited to unfold the Tiranga and snap a selfie to capture the moment as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which runs from August 2 to August 15. The connection between Indians and their national flag is strengthened by this campaign. Citizens have been urged to engage as ambassadors and promote the Tiranga spirit this year.

Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 on 79th Independence Day: How to take part in the campaign? • Fill in your personal information, such as their name, phone number, and the nation or state to which they belong. • The participants should take a photo while hoisting the Indian flag. • The citizens are needed to post the image on the campaign's website at harghartiranga.com. • Participants who upload their images to the official website will receive a certificate and digital badge recognising their involvement. In exchange for sharing their Tiranga pictures, individuals can become Har Ghar Tiranga Ambassadors and receive digital badges and certificates from the Ministry of Culture, according to The Times of India. ALSO READ: How to book your seat for Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort?

Participation of Union Ministers in 'Har ghar Tiranga 2025' • Thousands of women participate in the Tiranga Cyclothon, a vibrant cycling rally that symbolises empowerment and patriotism, which is started from Bharat Mandapam by notable figures like Union ministers and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. • Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kiren Rijiju joined members of Parliament in Delhi on Tuesday for the 'Har Ghar Tirangaa' bike rally ahead of Friday's Independence Day festivities. • A "Tiranga cyclothon" for girls will take place from Delhi Vidhan Sabha to Rajghat, and it is reportedly open to everyone, according to a Facebook post by Fit India Movement. The caption says, “This Independence Day, let's ride for unity, fitness, and the spirit of the Tiranga! … Let’s move together, celebrate together, and let the Tiranga unite us all!”