WB chief secy summoned by ECI over refusal to suspend 'tainted' officers

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, who was summoned by the Election Commission in New Delhi to explain the state government's decision not to suspend "tainted" officers over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision, left for the national capital on Wednesday morning.

"He will explain the rationale behind the state government's decision," one senior bureaucrat told PTI.

The move came in response to Pant's communication to the Election Commission of India on Monday, stating that suspending the identified officers and filing FIRs against them, as directed by the poll panel, would be "disproportionately harsh" and have "demoralising impact" on the officers' community in Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Election Commission of Indiachief secretaryWest BengalElection CommissionDelhi

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

