DGCA issues circular to airlines, AAI to deal with fake GPS signals

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released a circular to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to deal with fake GPS signals that overpower a flight's own navigation system and divert it from its intended path.

The AAI is the air navigation service provider in India. Several weeks back, a significant number of corporate and commercial aircraft were diverted off course due to fake GPS signals over Middle Eastern airspace, according to sources.

"Considering the increasing reports of GNSS (global navigation satellite system) interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA had formed an internal committee on October 4. The committee since then had taken stock of the situation, sensitised operators, and started discussions with leading experts from around the world on this sensitive subject," the DGCA stated on Friday.

The circular establishes the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder - airlines and the AAI - in monitoring and mitigating the threat in a coordinated manner, in addition to highlighting the reporting obligations as per regulatory requirements.

The circular is based on recommendations of the committee for tackling the emerging threat considering the best practices, latest developments and ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation) guidance on the matter.

"Furthermore, the circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plans for aircraft operators, pilots, the AAI and air traffic controllers which includes the development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers, and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment," the regulator mentioned.

The DGCA stated that the circular establishes a system for the AAI to create a "threat monitoring and analysis network" in close coordination with the regulator.

This network aims to proactively and reactively monitor and analyse reports of GNSS interference, gathering valuable insights, data, and updates for a robust and swift threat response.

"This circular, which comes at a time when the aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing, provides much-needed guidance and clarity to all concerned with a practical road map and action plan to deal with the threat of GNSS interference in airspace in an effective manner," it said.