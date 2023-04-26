Home / India News / DGCA orders derostering of Air India's entire crew pending investigations

The official also said the pilot will remain grounded till a final decision in the matter is taken by the regulator

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Nearly two months after an Air India pilot allowed a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight, aviation watchdog DGCA has directed the airline to deroster the entire crew till investigations are complete, according to a senior official.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident had happened on February 27.

On the condition of anonymity, the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said though prima-facie, the cabin crew seems to have no role in the incident, the entire crew of the flight has been derostered pending investigations.

There is an allegation, which is being investigated and the principle of natural justice will apply, and the pilot concerned will also be given an opportunity to present his case, the official said on Wednesday.

The official also said the pilot will remain grounded till a final decision in the matter is taken by the regulator.

While there was no immediate comment from Air India on the latest development, the airline, on April 21, said it had taken a serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

