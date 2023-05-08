Home / India News / DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed crisis-hit Go First to immediately stop bookings and sale of tickets directly or indirectly till further orders, according to a source.

Besides, the watchdog has issued a show cause notice to the budget carrier under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for its failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner, the source said.

Earlier, the airline had suspended the sale of tickets till May 15 and has cancelled flights till May 12.
 

The carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has reserved its order.

The source said the airline has been directed to stop the booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The airline has been asked to submit its reply within 15 days of the receipt of the show cause notice, and further, a decision on the continuation of its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by it, the source added.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

11 boat accidents in Kerala in the last10 decades claimed over 200 lives

BJP functionary shot dead while waiting for wife in SUV in Gujarat

4 Delhi students to be evacuated from state: Kejriwal to Manipur CM

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

App-based bus service scheme being sent to LG for approval, says Kejriwal

Topics :Go AirDGCAAviation

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story