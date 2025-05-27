Home / India News / Man suspected of being linked to terror outfit dies in blast in Amritsar

Man suspected of being linked to terror outfit dies in blast in Amritsar

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said the man was retrieving some explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling

Amritsar Blast, Punjab Blast
Amritsar: Investigation underway after an explosion took place near Majitha Road, in Amritsar, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. A man suspected to belong to a terrorist outfit died in the explosion, according to officials.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A man suspected to belong to a terrorist outfit died in an explosion that took place near Majitha Road in Amritsar on Tuesday, police said.

Amritsar Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh said the man was retrieving some explosive material when the blast happened, possibly due to mishandling.

The SSP said the man might be linked to some terror organisation.

"The foot soldier came here to retrieve the explosive material," he said.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory was at the spot to collect samples of the explosive, police said.

Locals reported hearing a loud blast followed by a panic in the area, which has since been cordoned off by police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Terror acts could've been curbed if Patel's 1947 advice was heeded: PM Modi

Explained: IMD's colour-coded alerts and what they mean for you

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Early arrival of monsoon to be blamed for mess, says Dy CM Eknath Shinde

Unrest at DU law faculty after 150 students denied admit cards for exams

Kashmir's atmosphere of fear has reduced to large extent: Farooq Abdullah

Topics :AmritsarAmritsar blastPunjabPunjab Police

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story