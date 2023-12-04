Home / India News / Dhankhar reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50% women MPs

Dhankhar reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50% women MPs

Dhankhar made the announcement regarding the reconstituted panel in the Upper House on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament

File image of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons comprising eight members with the presence of 50 per cent women parliamentarians.

The eight-member panel will now have four women members- Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam, and Bharatiya Janata Party's MPs Phangnon Konyak, Darshana Singh and Sonal Mansingh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dhankhar made the announcement regarding the reconstituted panel in the Upper House on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

The vice chairpersons are eligible to preside over the house in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman.

Besides, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy; TMC's Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Independent legislator Kartikeya Sharma were announced as other members of the panel.

The Winter Session of Parliament is being held from December 4-22.

Also Read

Dhankhar reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons comprising 13 women

RS Chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50% women MPs

Dhankhar reconstitutes RS panel of vice chairpersons, half of them women

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Dhankhar reconstitutes RS panel of vice-chairpersons, half of them women

Bill to establish central tribal univ in Telangana introduced in Lok Sabha

From Raje to Balaknath: Who are the top CM contenders for Rajasthan?

'Michaung' intensified to severe cyclonic storm earlier today, says IMD

Crime against women up 4% in 2022, Delhi most unsafe metro city: NCRB

SC seeks Environment ministry's views on capping iron ore mining in Odisha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarRajya SabhaParliament winter sessionParliamentwinter session

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story