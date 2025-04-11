Maharashtra's Dharavi plan to shift thousands to toxic landfill sparks row

The Maharashtra government’s decision to relocate thousands of residents from Dharavi to the Deonar landfill as part of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has raised environmental and public health concerns. An investigation by The Indian Express, based on records accessed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and field visits, found that the move violates environmental norms established by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The proposal, approved in October 2023, aims to rehabilitate an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 residents at the Deonar landfill—one of Mumbai’s largest and oldest waste dump sites. The project is being implemented through a joint venture between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group.

Environmental violations and risks

According to CPCB’s 2021 guidelines, housing, hospitals, and schools cannot be constructed within a landfill site, even if the landfill is officially closed. Additionally, a 100-metre no-development buffer zone must be maintained around any such site. However, Deonar remains an active landfill, continually emitting toxic gases and producing leachate—a hazardous liquid that can contaminate groundwater and soil with harmful pollutants.

A 2024 CPCB report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) noted that the Deonar landfill emits approximately 6,202 kg of methane per hour, ranking it among India’s top 22 methane-emitting hotspots.

Dharavi redevelopment project progress

The DRP is currently in its final survey phase, with over 63,000 households assessed. Lane reconnaissance has been completed for more than 95,000 tenements, and over 89,000 structures have been numbered for rehabilitation. The project aims to transform the 600-acre Dharavi slum, with 296 acres earmarked for redevelopment into a modern urban zone offering improved housing and amenities.

Construction for the rehabilitation phase is expected to begin in the second half of 2025. Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) has been tasked with completing the relocation and rehabilitation of Dharavi’s residents within a seven-year timeline, covering both in-situ and off-site resettlement.

Slum rehabilitation and Adani Group involvement

ALSO READ: Dharavi redevelopment survey in final leg; 63K tenements assessed The DRP is being executed by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited (DRPPL), now renamed NMDPL. This special purpose vehicle (SPV) is primarily controlled by Adani Properties Private Limited (APPL), which holds an 80 per cent stake, while the remaining 20 per cent is held by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) of the Maharashtra government.

NMDPL’s board includes notable figures such as Pranav Adani, director at Adani Enterprises, along with senior executives from across the Adani Group. The company has an authorised capital of ₹5,000 crore, with ₹400 crore in paid-up capital. Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani also serve as directors in the SPV.