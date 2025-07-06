UP govt to plant 3.7 mn saplings, create green zones at 6K cow shelters

The Uttar Pradesh government is targeting to plant over 3.7 million saplings through the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2025, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

It said the government will also establish special green zones called Gopal Van in all cow shelters across the state. These green zones will feature shady and fodder-rich plant species to support cattle welfare. Saints and cowherds have extended their support to the initiative.

The government said around 52.43 crore saplings have been kept ready for the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan 2025. Of these, 37 crore saplings will be planted across the state in a single campaign.

Since 2017, a total of 204.92 crore saplings have been planted in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the state is now ranked second in the country in terms of green cover, the statement claimed.