UP govt to plant 3.7 mn saplings, create green zones at 6K cow shelters

The Uttar Pradesh government is targeting to plant over 37 crore saplings through the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2025, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
The Uttar Pradesh government is targeting to plant over 3.7 million saplings through the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2025. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 6:44 AM IST
It said the government will also establish special green zones called Gopal Van in all cow shelters across the state. These green zones will feature shady and fodder-rich plant species to support cattle welfare. Saints and cowherds have extended their support to the initiative.

The government said around 52.43 crore saplings have been kept ready for the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan 2025. Of these, 37 crore saplings will be planted across the state in a single campaign. 

Since 2017, a total of 204.92 crore saplings have been planted in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the state is now ranked second in the country in terms of green cover, the statement claimed.

Meanwhile, Gopal Van will be established in 6,613 temporary cow shelters across rural Uttar Pradesh, 387 large cow conservation centres, 305 Kanji houses, and 303 Kanha Gau Ashray Sthal currently operational in urban areas.

The Gopal Van initiative has received support from the saint community, the government said.

Plantations will be carried out in all cow shelters from July 9, with a special focus on safeguarding and maintaining the newly planted saplings. The focus will be in planting shady trees such as moringa, peepal, pakkad, and banyan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUP governmentTrees

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

