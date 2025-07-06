UP govt to plant 3.7 mn saplings, create green zones at 6K cow shelters

The Uttar Pradesh government is targeting to plant over 3.7 million saplings through the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2025, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.
It said the government will also establish special green zones called Gopal Van in all cow shelters across the state. These green zones will feature shady and fodder-rich plant species to support cattle welfare. Saints and cowherds have extended their support to the initiative.
The government said around 52.43 crore saplings have been kept ready for the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan 2025. Of these, 37 crore saplings will be planted across the state in a single campaign.
Since 2017, a total of 204.92 crore saplings have been planted in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, the state is now ranked second in the country in terms of green cover, the statement claimed.
Meanwhile, Gopal Van will be established in 6,613 temporary cow shelters across rural Uttar Pradesh, 387 large cow conservation centres, 305 Kanji houses, and 303 Kanha Gau Ashray Sthal currently operational in urban areas.
The Gopal Van initiative has received support from the saint community, the government said.
Plantations will be carried out in all cow shelters from July 9, with a special focus on safeguarding and maintaining the newly planted saplings. The focus will be in planting shady trees such as moringa, peepal, pakkad, and banyan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app