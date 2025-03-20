Disha Salian's family seeks CBI probe, FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

The family of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, who worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput , has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death in June 2020.

According to news agency PTI, Disha’s father Satish Salian has filed a petition urging the court to register an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Satish Salian’s lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, said the petitioner is in the process of filing the petition and it would be officially numbered in the high court registry department on Thursday.

The plea alleges that Disha was raped and murdered, and that there was a politically-motivated cover-up to protect certain powerful individuals. It also claims the family initially believed the investigation by Mumbai Police was genuine, but now suspects it was an attempt to hide the truth.

“The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof and eyewitness testimonies,” the petition says.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the Devendra Fadnavis government is attempting to defame him, stating that he will address the issue through legal channels. Reacting to the plea, Shiv Sena (UBT) raised doubts about the timing and motive behind the legal move. The party’s spokesperson Kishori Pednekar said, “Someone is behind it, and there is a conspiracy. How come this matter has come under the spotlight after more than four years? The CID conducted an enquiry, there is already an SIT [formed to probe the matter].”

“Attempts to tarnish my reputation have been ongoing for the past 5 years. If the matter is in court, I will respond in court. My fight will continue for the betterment of this country," Thackeray said during a press briefing.

Also Read

What happened to Disha Salian?

Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad, a suburb in Mumbai. The police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) at the time.

Just days later, on June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra. While Mumbai Police initially called it a suicide, the case was later transferred to the CBI, following nationwide public demand and media coverage.

Both deaths led to massive public outcry, conspiracy theories, and multiple demands for thorough investigations. While the initial probes did not lead to criminal charges, the Salian family’s recent petition is expected to revive public and media attention on the case.

[With agency inputs]