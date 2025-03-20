Home / India News / HPPCL director suspended after protests over chief engineer's death

The protesters, who sat on dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla on Wednesday, refused to perform Negi's last rites till senior officers of the corporation were suspended

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the Vidhan Sabha that a probe by an officer of additional chief secretary-rank has been ordered into the incident (Photo: PTI)
A director (electrical) of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has been suspended after the relatives of a deceased chief engineer of the corporation sat on a dharna demanding the suspension of senior officers and a CBI inquiry into his death, officials said on Thursday.

The body of Vimal Negi, who was missing since March 10, was found in Bilapsur on Tuesday.

Negi's wife has claimed that it was "not a suicide but murder", alleging that her husband was pressurised, denied holidays, and harassed even when he was unwell and his blood pressure was fluctuating.

The protesters, who sat on dharna outside the HPPCL office in Shimla on Wednesday, refused to perform Negi's last rites till senior officers of the corporation were suspended.

They also raised slogans against Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) director (electrical) Desh Raj and its managing director Harikesh Meena.

The dharna was lifted late on Wednesday night only after the suspension of Desh Raj and assurance from four Cabinet ministers that action would be taken against those found guilty in the matter.

A department inquiry is being contemplated against Desh Raj, whose services have been placed under suspension as per Rule 20 of HPPCL Conduct, Discipline and Appeal Rules, a government order said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Negi's wife, a case has been registered at the New Shimla police station under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the Vidhan Sabha that a probe by an officer of additional chief secretary-rank has been ordered into the incident.

Accordingly, additional chief secretary (revenue/home) Onkar Sharma will submit a report within 15 days. To ensure the credibility of the inquiry, Meena and Desh Raj will not attend to their duties till then.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who met the family members of the deceased on Wednesday, has demanded a CBI enquiry into the case to ascertain if it was a murder.

"If the family gives their demand for a CBI probe in writing, we will raise the matter with the Centre," Thakur, a former chief minister, said, adding that he would again raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

