Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj among 25 booked for promoting betting apps

The influencers booked include Ananya, Sreemukhi, Siri Hanumanthu, Shyamala, Varshini, Shobha, Neha, Pandu, Padmavathi, Imran Khan, Vishnu Priya, Harsha Sai, Sunny Yadav, Tasty Teja, and Ritu.

The police have charged them under Sections 318(4), 112 r/w 49 BNS, 3, 3(A), 4 TSGA, and 66 D of the IT Act, 2000, the news report said.

The complainant claimed that the actors and social media influencers were deliberately endorsing betting applications, leading to the moral corruption of young individuals and financial distress for many.

Cyberabad's Miyapur police have filed a case against several Telugu actors, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Devarakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, and Nidhi Agarwal, for allegedly promoting betting apps, according to a report by Telangana Today.